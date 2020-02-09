Walt Harris set to make his return against Alistair Overeem at UFC Portland

Amidst the hype surrounding UFC 247, a heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris was officially announced and re-booked by the promotion for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Portland.

UFC took to their official Instagram handle and announced the heavyweight bout, alongside several other Octagon returns including the likes of Michelle Waterson and Vicente Luque.

UFC announces several fights for UFC Fight Night in Portland

As announced by the UFC on their various social media platforms, the return of heavyweight fighter Walt Harris has been officially announced, as 'The Big Ticket' is set for his Octagon comeback on 11th April against Alistair Overeem.

This will be Harris' first fight in the UFC since the tragic death of his step-daughter Aniah Blanchard, who went missing in October 2019. As for his opponent, this will be Alistair Overeem's return to the Octagon since his knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December of 2019.

Other fights announced for the event will feature the return of Michelle Waterson, who will face-off against Carla Esparza, whereas Vicente Luque will step into the Octagon against Randy Brown in a Welterweight bout.

When is UFC Portland?

UFC Portland is scheduled to take place on the 11th of April, 2020 and feature three big fights, including a main event that will see Walt Harris make his Octagon return, as well.