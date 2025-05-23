Was Islam Makhachev's welterweight move caused by the Ilia Topuria threat? Analyzing ducking narratives leveled against the UFC P4P king

Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight has stirred the pot and not in a good way for everyone. A lot of fans and analysts see it as him dodging Ilia Topuria. The storyline that’s starting to catch fire? The pound-for-pound king felt Topuria coming in hot and decided to shift lanes before the two could collide. It’s got fans wondering whether this is a strategic move or a silent retreat.
Former contenders, MMA pundits, and even Topuria himself have thrown fuel on that fire, claiming Makhachev’s move reeks of strategic evasion. Prominent names like Chael Sonnen also suggested that Makhachev is allegedly ducking the surging Spanish-Georgian phenom.
This is rare territory for Makhachev, who is respected for his “anyone, anywhere” mentality. So let's break down the narrative that Makhachev is ducking Topuria:
Breaking down the rumors that Islam Makhachev is ducking Ilia Topuria
On paper, Islam Makhachev’s move to 170 could be viewed as the natural progression of a dominant champion. He’s cleaned out the lightweight division with four title defenses. While he's naturally chasing legacy, the timing is brutal.
Topuria had just knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and set his sights on Makhachev. Khabib Nurmagomedov deflected the challenge and pointed to Arman Tsarukyan as the more logical next contender. That gave the impression that Team Makhachev wasn’t eager to sign the bout agreement against Topuria. And from there, the “ducking” accusations grew legs.
But why doesn't Makhachev want the fight against Topuria? First off, the risk-reward ratio may not be in his favor. Topuria is undefeated, explosive, and stylistically tricky. He’s got slick boxing, sharp counters, and explosive power. A case can be made that his grappling isn’t on Makhachev’s level, but it’s good enough to survive scrambles and stay dangerous.
From Makhachev’s perspective, fighting a fresh, untested lightweight who brings no belt and only risk might not make business sense. On the other hand, beating Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight strap makes him a double champ and puts him in immediate GOAT conversations.
Also, there’s the Khabib Nurmagomedov factor too. As both coach and friend, he has guided Makhachev's path. From a strategic standpoint, Team Makhachev may see Topuria as someone who needs to earn that shot, by beating someone like Oliveira, Poirier, or Tsarukyan first.
So is Islam Makhachev ducking Ilia Topuria?
In fight sports, timing is everything. Combat sports legends like Jon Jones and Floyd Mayweather built empires on carefully managed timing. Similarly, Islam Makhachev's decision to move up was calculated. But it's safe to say that Makhachev is not "scared" to fight Ilia Topuria.
That being said, it doesn’t mean the fight won’t happen. It just won’t happen on Topuria’s timeline. Islam knows the Topuria threat will still be there. If 'El Matador' keeps winning, the hype won’t fade and it will only grow. And when the moment is perfect, when both men hold gold, the UFC will sell it as a superfight. That’s when Makhachev will potentially take the fight. Not because he has to, but because it will mean something more.