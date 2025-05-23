Was Islam Makhachev's welterweight move caused by the Ilia Topuria threat? Analyzing ducking narratives leveled against the UFC P4P king

Islam Makhachev moving up to welterweight has stirred the pot and not in a good way for everyone. A lot of fans and analysts see it as him dodging Ilia Topuria. The storyline that’s starting to catch fire? The pound-for-pound king felt Topuria coming in hot and decided to shift lanes before the two could collide. It’s got fans wondering whether this is a strategic move or a silent retreat.

Ad

Former contenders, MMA pundits, and even Topuria himself have thrown fuel on that fire, claiming Makhachev’s move reeks of strategic evasion. Prominent names like Chael Sonnen also suggested that Makhachev is allegedly ducking the surging Spanish-Georgian phenom.

This is rare territory for Makhachev, who is respected for his “anyone, anywhere” mentality. So let's break down the narrative that Makhachev is ducking Topuria:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Breaking down the rumors that Islam Makhachev is ducking Ilia Topuria

On paper, Islam Makhachev’s move to 170 could be viewed as the natural progression of a dominant champion. He’s cleaned out the lightweight division with four title defenses. While he's naturally chasing legacy, the timing is brutal.

Ad

Trending

Topuria had just knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and set his sights on Makhachev. Khabib Nurmagomedov deflected the challenge and pointed to Arman Tsarukyan as the more logical next contender. That gave the impression that Team Makhachev wasn’t eager to sign the bout agreement against Topuria. And from there, the “ducking” accusations grew legs.

But why doesn't Makhachev want the fight against Topuria? First off, the risk-reward ratio may not be in his favor. Topuria is undefeated, explosive, and stylistically tricky. He’s got slick boxing, sharp counters, and explosive power. A case can be made that his grappling isn’t on Makhachev’s level, but it’s good enough to survive scrambles and stay dangerous.

Ad

From Makhachev’s perspective, fighting a fresh, untested lightweight who brings no belt and only risk might not make business sense. On the other hand, beating Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight strap makes him a double champ and puts him in immediate GOAT conversations.

Also, there’s the Khabib Nurmagomedov factor too. As both coach and friend, he has guided Makhachev's path. From a strategic standpoint, Team Makhachev may see Topuria as someone who needs to earn that shot, by beating someone like Oliveira, Poirier, or Tsarukyan first.

Ad

So is Islam Makhachev ducking Ilia Topuria?

In fight sports, timing is everything. Combat sports legends like Jon Jones and Floyd Mayweather built empires on carefully managed timing. Similarly, Islam Makhachev's decision to move up was calculated. But it's safe to say that Makhachev is not "scared" to fight Ilia Topuria.

That being said, it doesn’t mean the fight won’t happen. It just won’t happen on Topuria’s timeline. Islam knows the Topuria threat will still be there. If 'El Matador' keeps winning, the hype won’t fade and it will only grow. And when the moment is perfect, when both men hold gold, the UFC will sell it as a superfight. That’s when Makhachev will potentially take the fight. Not because he has to, but because it will mean something more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.