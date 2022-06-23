Watch: 5 best spinning back fist KOs in UFC history

Nothing captures a UFC fan's imagination quite like a knockout. When a knockout is especially exciting, as is the case with many spinning techniques, it often leads to conversations about whether fans have just witnessed the knockout of the year.

No one can forget the fanfare surrounding Edson Barboza's spinning heel kick knockout over Terry Etim at UFC 142. While it was a knockout that has since been classified as one of the greatest in UFC history, other spinning techniques have achieved similar levels of excitement.

The spinning back fist is one such technique that has quickly led to an exciting string of knockouts in recent memory. The most recent spinning back fist knockout was seen in Zhang Weili's bout with Joanna Jędrzejczyk in what became her foe's final UFC fight.

While Zhang's knockout was impressive, especially considering its setup, other spinning back fist knockouts are just as impressive. This list takes a look at the 5 best spinning back fist knockouts in UFC history.

#5 Steven Peterson vs. Martin Bravo

Casual fans are unlikely to know the names of either fighter. That is more so because both Steven Peterson and Martin Bravo fought on an uneventful UFC Fight Night card headlined by Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens.

The main card was nothing of note as every fight except one ended in a decision, draw or no contest. The only finish on the main card came in the bout between Steven Peterson and Martin Bravo. It remains one of the greatest knockouts in recent MMA history.

As both fighters entered the 2nd round of their bout, Peterson stepped in with a jab. Bravo seemed to have timed his foe, slipping on the outside of Peterson's jab while turning at the heel to initiate a spinning back fist.

Yet, as Bravo was halfway through his spinning back fist, Peterson turned at the heel. Bravo's fist collided with Peterson's back, while Peterson spun, smashing his own spinning back fist against Bravo's chin on the Brazilian's open side.

Bravo never saw it coming as Peterson countered his foe's counter to his initial jab. It knocked Bravo out cold, rendering him unconscious before he even hit the mat.

#4 Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Henry Briones

When Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos headlined The Ultimate Fighter Latin America 3 finale in what many considered a title eliminator, many expected fireworks.

What fans could never have predicted was the knockout of the night coming from the opening bout of the preliminary card between two fighters of little renown. As the event was held in Mexico, Henry Briones — a Mexican — was the local favorite, while Douglas Silva de Andrade received little support.

Two minutes into the third round, Douglas Silva de Andrade found himself sandwiched between the fence and his foe. To land a left hook, a fighter must also be close enough for their opponent to land their own punches.

So, as Briones fired off a combination, hoping to punctuate it with a thunderous left hook, Douglas Silva de Andrade countered him with a hard elbow on the open side, cracking his jaw after Briones dropped his right hand to expose it.

Briones was rocked, wobbling badly. As the Mexican stepped forward, the Brazilian simply spun, knocking him out with a hard spinning back fist to capture a Performance of the Night bonus.

#3 Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

In early 2019, Johnny Walker was an exciting phenom in the UFC light heavyweight division. At 6 feet 5 inches tall with a reach of 82 inches, he had a gigantic frame suited for the heavyweight division, let alone light heavyweight.

At the time, he was on a seven-fight win streak with only one win coming by way of decision. Every other win, with the exception of a guillotine choke, was a knockout. Walker was powerful and explosive, with many believing he was a future champion and a threat to Jon Jones.

On the UFC Fight Night: Assunção vs. Moraes 2 card, Johnny Walker faced Justin Ledet in his second UFC fight. Less than 15 seconds into the 1st round, Walker threw a side kick at Ledet's body, establishing the threat of a kick clearly meant to keep his foe at long range where Walker's height and reach gave him the edge.

Thus, when Walker again threw a side kick, this time aiming high, Ledet rushed forward, hoping to land a counter-punch over the top as Walker's back was exposed and his footing was poor for absorbing punches.

Yet, as Ledet closed the distance, Walker intercepted him with a spinning back fist as his foe sought to capitalize on the opening presented by Walker's exposed back.

Ledet was knocked off his feet, and a few follow-up punches later, he was saved by the referee. The knockout was especially impressive given the level of striking technique used by Walker. Setting up a spinning back fist with a side kick is something rarely seen in heavier weight classes where technique is often lacking.

#2 Paul Felder vs. Danny Castillo

Back in 2015, Paul Felder was an undefeated fighter on a nine-fight win streak. At UFC 182, he earned the knockout of the night despite being placed on the undercard.

The undercard delivered far more excitement than the main card headlined by the first bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. All but one fight on the undercard ended via knockout, while every fight on the main card was either a decision or no contest.

Against Danny Castillo, Felder met him in the center of the octagon. Castillo fired a kick that started low but whipped itself higher to target his foe's midsection. Felder lifted his leg, partially checking the kick with his knee instead of his shin.

However, with Castillo's kicking leg in the air, he was in a poor position to absorb strikes. Felder turned at the heel, but Castillo quickly retracted his leg back into his stance.

As he threw combinations, hoping to land a left hook as Felder turned away, Felder instead spun, smashing a spinning back fist on his foe's exposed jaw after Castillo had dropped his right hand. It knocked Castill out cold, leaving him on the mat as stiff as a board.

#1 Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

The first fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk was the Fight of the Year in 2020. So, when their rematch was booked for UFC 275, the excitement surrounding it was palpable.

Zhang had won their first bout by split-decision, with many believing Jędrzejczyk had done enough to claim victory. Thus, by the time of their second outing, Zhang stepped into the octagon with a point to prove.

She exhibited a much-improved wrestling game, securing takedowns against Jędrzejczyk and even controlling her on the ground, both of which every other fighter prior had struggled to do against Poland’s first-ever UFC champion.

When the second round started, Zhang returned to her Sanda background. She threw side kicks to the body, quickly establishing their threat against Jędrzejczyk.

The next time she threw the side kick, Jędrzejczyk darted forward, hoping to catch Zhang's exposed defenses. Instead, as she stepped into range, Zhang countered her with a seismic spinning backfist, knocking Jędrzejczyk out cold.

What made Zhang's knockout win even more impressive was that she managed to do it against a multi-time world champion kickboxer in a rematch against an opponent some claimed had bested her when they first clashed.

