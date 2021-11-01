Watch: Aljamain Sterling claims he can finish Petr Yan inside two rounds in their rematch

Petr Yan was victorious over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267. Following the fight, Dana White suggested the newly crowned interim champion will rematch UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout next.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FunkmasterMMA, Sterling discussed his expected rematch with Yan. He believes he can finish the Russian within the first two rounds of their second fight.

"I like my chances in the rematch. I can't wait for the rematch. But until then, I'mma get my body right... I'm not sure when it's gonna be, but again, I'm gonna talk to Shelby. We're gonna figure this out. I think I can finish him in two rounds. I really do think I could even scum him for one, but we're gonna see."

If the rematch does go that way, it will be in direct contrast to their first fight, which ended after Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling. The shot resulted in his disqualification.

Prior to the DQ, Yan was winning comfortably. It appeared to only be a matter of time before he finished the 'Funk Master'.

When will we see Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

UFC 267 was initially set to be co-headlined by Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan's rematch. However, due to his recent surgery, Sterling was not deemed medically fit to fight. As a result, Cory Sandhagen stepped in to replace him.

With Yan victorious and now holding the interim UFC bantamweight title, the next fight at the top of the 135-pound division will likely be between 'No Mercy' and Sterling.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling gave fans a rough estimate as to when the rematch could take place:

"I got the surgery. Still need a little bit more time. I'm aiming for January, February. I did text Sean Shelby, who is the matchmaker, right after the fight and I said, 'January, February, question mark.' He said he'll let me know more on Tuesday."

Check out the full video from Aljamain Sterling's YouTube channel below:

