WATCH: Andrew Tate provokes Greta Thunberg by recreating viral pizza box moment

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has recreated the viral pizza box moment in an attempt to provoke Greta Thunberg.

Tate and the environmental activist Greta Thunberg have had quite the history. The two were involved in a Twitter back and forth in December last year. Interestingly, just a day prior to his arrest, the former kickboxer posted a video on his Twitter in response to Thunberg.

In the video, Andrew Tate was seen eating a pizza and took a sly dig at Greta Thunberg by suggesting that the pizza boxes will not be recycled. The video was quick to go viral and it was initially suggested that the pizza boxes gave away the fact that he was in Romania at the time, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Having been released from prison and put under house arrest, Tate recently uploaded a video where he recreated the viral pizza box moment on Twitter. While attempting to provoke Greta Thunberg, he said:

"Do it. I don’t live in fear."

Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg complete Twitter war

The drama between Tate and Greta Thunberg started when the former kickboxer decided to flaunt his cars and their emissions on Twitter. In his tweet, he tagged the environmental activist and demanded her email address so he could further tell her about the emssions from his 33 cars.

He said:

"Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Greta Thunberg responded to Andrew Tate in a rather roastful manner and stated:

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]"

Andrew Tate's next move is considered to be one of the reasons that led to his arrest. 'Top G' went on to post a video where he suggested that Greta Thunberg was a slave to the matrix. He said:

"I am not actually mad at Greta, right? Because she doesn't realize she's been programmed, she doesn't realize she's a slave of the matrix. She thinks she is doing good."

Interestingly, this turned out to be Andrew Tate's last tweet as he was arrested soon after. Greta Thunberg then had the last laugh and was seemingly estatic upon Tate's arrest, she said:

"This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes"

Greta Thunberg @GretaThunberg this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes

