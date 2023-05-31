WATCH: Anthony Joshua breaks axe chopping wood in training for Deontay Wilder fight

Anthony Joshua is seemingly working hard in preparation for his return to the ring.

'AJ' has been out of action since a clash against Jermaine Franklin in April. That was an important bout for Joshua, as he was entering the contest off back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. In his return in April, the Brit scored a lopsided unanimous decision.

Following the victory, he was quickly linked to a potential rematch against Dillian Whyte. However, Joshua's team, and new trainer Derrick James, seemingly believed that he needed additional time to train. As a result, they're putting off his return until later this year.

Currently, Anthony Joshua is expected to face Deontay Wilder at the end of the year in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the hope is that the event will be headlined by a title unification bout between 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk. Granted, the headliner is far from official.

On Twitter, the former two-time heavyweight champion showed some of his training. In this video, Joshua is seen chopping wood, quite impressively considering the fact that he broke the axe in the process.

Yes, at the end of the video, the British star shows that he broke the axe that he was using for the wood. If the video is any indication, Joshua is going full-tilt in his training for a return to the boxing ring.

See the video of Joshua chopping wood below:

Anthony Joshua reportedly laughed off Tyson Fury fight talks

Anthony Joshua isn't going to fight Tyson Fury, despite what you've heard.

While 'AJ' is seemingly slated to face Deonay Wilder in December, 'The Gypsy King' hasn't had as much luck. No, instead, Fury has been out of the ring since a December win over Derek Chisora.

Following that victory, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring. That signaled that a bout between the two could happen any day now, but that wasn't the case. April plans were scrapped and December talks are still ongoing for the fight.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury made headlines earlier this week by challenging Anthony Joshua to a December clash. In an interview with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn revealed that the former champion laughed off the request. Especially given Fury's prior comments.

“I spoke to AJ, AJ laughed and said, ‘Isn’t he fighting Jai Opetaia, or Demsey McKean, or Jon Jones? I said, ‘No. They’re telling us they want to fight you.'... Right now, our plan remains the same, August and Deontay Wilder in December so we’ll see what happens in Saudi Arabia."

See his comments below:

