Watch: Charles Oliveira walks around with a lion on his leash while visiting Dubai ahead of UFC 280 title fight against Islam Makhachev - "Lion walks with lion"

As his highly-anticipated lightweight title clash at UFC 280 fast approaches, Charles Oliveira has released a viral video that showcases him walking alongside a lion.

Although he has done it on many occasions before, the Brazilian has the chance to prove the doubters wrong by beating a fighter that many think is going to be the next 155lb champion in Islam Makhachev.

Earlier today, Charles Oliveira released a number of clips to his Instagram account—accompanied by the caption "Lion walks with lion"—that showed him strolling beside one of nature's deadliest animals. Keep in mind he is just weeks away from when he is set to step foot into the octagon.

The mesmerizing lion in the clip is a big attraction of the renowned Al Buqaish private zoo local to Dubai. In the animal park located in the middle of the desert, visitors are able to have fun and play with a number of animals, including lions, tigers, and bears.

Dubai's animal shelter promises the best care to the lovable creatures that call it home, and remains one of the most popular places to attend for those who are first-time visitors to the country.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev: fighter strengths

Since developing a devastating standup game, 'Do Bronx' has been the man to beat in the lightweight division. Oliveira has bested 11 straight contenders inside the octagon on his way to 155lb success.

He has the ability to knock opponents out on their feet and hurt them in the clinch. There is also his ever-present submission threat when the fight hits the ground, making Charles Oliveira one of the most menacing competitors in the UFC.

Despite being extremely well-versed in the sport, the Brazil-native is yet to face a man who is capable of doing what Islam Makhachev does when the cage door closes.

While the Russian doesn't have the same ability to finish opponents as Oliveira, his offensive grappling is so overwhelming that it leads to fighters wilting under the pressure. This often leads to opponents making mistakes throughout the fight.

Throughout his career, Makhachev's sambo has been on full display. Although he's yet to face much elite talent inside the octagon, he has made most fights look easy by implementing his grappling. This is something he expects to do at UFC 280.

