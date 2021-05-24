Watch: Floyd Mayweather reveals he made $1.2 million on that day in hilarious interview with Caleb Pressley

Floyd Mayweather recently appeared in an interview with Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley. Caleb Pressley was present at the media event for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing match. He engaged with the boxer in an edition of 'Sundae Conversation'.

Over the course of the interview, 'Money' Floyd Mayweather was asked how much money he made on the day of the media event. In response, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he had made $1.2 million. When asked whether he would give Caleb Pressley some of the money, Floyd Mayweather politely refused.

Floyd Mayweather reacts to Jake Paul's 'Gotcha Hat' incident in interview with Caleb Pressley

Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, stirred up controversy at the media event for Mayweather vs Paul. He snatched Floyd Mayweather's cap off his head, following which Mayweather and his team roughed the YouTuber up.

The video of the altercation immediately went viral on social media. Jake Paul even got 'Gotcha Hat' merchandise produced for sale after the altercation.

Caleb Pressley asked Floyd Mayweather about the incident, to which Floyd Mayweather replied:

"Today I had a small problem, a little problem. That's a little problem... Kid [jake Paul] wanthe waterstest waters, and try me out... I think I still got the cap. Where's the cap? I think we've still got it somewhere."

On being asked whether the cap was important to him, and thus warranting the sort of reaction he put on display, Floyd Mayweather said:

"It is not an important cap, but, it is what it is. He did what he did and I did what I did."

Highlights from Caleb Pressley's interview with Floyd Mayweather

Caleb Pressley started his interview with Floyd Mayweather off by asking him about his strategy ahead of the exhibition boxing bout against Logan Paul. Floyd Mayweather said:

"No strategy. I just got to show up. If I want to go one round, it'll go one round. If I wanna go two, two. It's all up to me."

Over the course of the interview, we also came to know that Floyd Mayweather likes almost the entire menu of Waffle House and has never "punched a**".

A major highlight of the show, of course, was Glenny Balls, who was seated to the side between Floyd Mayweather and Caleb Pressley, enjoying a giant sundae.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will face each other on June 6, 2020.