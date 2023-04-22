Watch: Gervonta Davis threatens boxing legend Bernard Hopkins during Ryan Garcia fight weigh-ins

It's safe to say that Gervonta Davis is chomping at the bit to get his hands on Ryan Garcia. The two men have been jawing at each other for some time now. Later today, they will settle their differences inside the squared circle. Unfortunately, an incident at the weigh-ins led to a shoving match.

During the weigh-ins, retired all-time great boxer Bernard Hopkins inserted himself into the situation. His exact words remain unknown, but whatever he said to 'Tank' immediately set the reigning WBA lightweight champion off. After warning Hopkins to back off, Davis subsequently shoved Garcia away.

"I don't give a f*ck! Don't touch me!"

After being asked by well-known MMA journalist Ariel Helwani about the incident, Gervonta Davis claimed that Bernard Hopkins was trying to insert himself in a situation that he didn't belong in.

"He's talking about somebody, how he's about that life, man, nobody's worried about his old *ss. He need to sit back and let the youngins do it."

What did Conor McGregor have to say about Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia agreeing to bet their fight purses?

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is one of the most vocal presences in the world of MMA. Fans are currently awaiting his return bout since 'The Notorious' was sidelined by a devastating injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout at UFC 264 two years ago.

While the official date for his scheduled matchup with three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler remains unknown, the Irishman has kept himself in the news cycle. He recently offered his thoughts on the winner-takes-all bet made by Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia for the two men's upcoming bout.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

McGregor is of the opinion that given the dangerous nature of combat sports and how certain variables may arise to cause an unexpected loss, it's stupid to bet one's fight purse on a win. The Irishman isn't the only UFC fighter with an opinion on the upcoming matchup.

Kelvin Gastelum recently predicted that Gervonta Davis would emerge victorious. After comparing the knockout percentages between him and Ryan Garcia, the UFC middleweight claimed that 'Tank' would beat 'King' via vicious KO.

