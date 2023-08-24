WATCH: Influencer asks strangers in NY to pick between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul - their answers will surprise you

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly among the most polarizing personalities in combat sports today. While the Bellator welterweight contender was once known as an up-and-coming prospect, over the past few years, he has chosen to cultivate his identity as an internet troll rather than an MMA fighter.

Danis will make his first combat sports outing since June 2019 against Logan Paul in a professional boxing match on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will be one-half of a unique "dual-headliner" event, with Tommy Fury vs. KSI as the other headliner.

While many dismiss Dillon Danis as a serious fighter, owing to long periods of inactivity, it seems 'El Jefe' still gets love from the city of New York. A recent video uploaded to Twitter by influencer Karim Jovian shows him asking random strangers to pick between Danis and Paul.

Jovian went around the city asking people two questions - Who they found more attractive between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, and who'd win in a boxing match. Despite Paul's immense popularity as an influencer, podcaster, WWE star, and boxer, an overwhelming majority of the people in the video picked Danis.

While many didn't seem to know who Danis was and picked him based on his looks rather than reputation, it appears they knew Paul for all the wrong reasons. However, in the video's last bit, one of the interviewees revealed that Jovian was using an old and embarrassing picture of Logan Paul to show people.

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Conor McGregor guarantees a win for 'El Jefe'

Conor McGregor is confident that Dillon Danis will emerge victorious against Logan Paul. Danis is a well-known associate of 'The Notorious' and the two often feature on each others' social media posts.

In many ways, McGregor is responsible for the controversial jiu-jitsu maestro coming into the spotlight. The former two-division UFC champion roped Danis in to help him train for his Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202. The two have been close friends ever since, and McGregor has publically defended Danis on several occasions.

Conor McGregor will be involved in training and guiding Dillon Danis for his boxing match against Logan Paul. In a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, the Irishman expressed his confidence in Danis' skills and stated:

"Dillon will win, for sure. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win. I hope this lad shows up. He's trying to put a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna come at him with a bill."

