Watch: Israel Adesanya reacts to light heavyweight title fight confirmation against Jan Blachowicz

Within the space of a few months, Israel Adesanya will look to initiate his reign as a UFC double champion. The reigning UFC middleweight champion will collide with Jan Blachowicz and will aim to win the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259.

In a recently posted clip on Twitter, The Last Stylebender had a message for his next opponent. While Adesanya was clearly enjoying New Year's Eve, the middleweight champ seemed absolutely focused on his upcoming fight.

In the clip posted below, Israel Adesanya made the bold claim of labeling himself as "champ times two".

While the UFC is yet to officially announce the fight between Adesanya and Blachowicz, the fight is expected to take place on March 6th, 2021, at UFC 259. The fight will be Adesanya's first bout since his dominant win over Paulo Costa, and it will be Blachowicz's first defense as light heavyweight champion.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion also took to Twitter and wrote that the fight is pretty much confirmed at this point, and that he is waiting to sign the contract.

Everything is agreed. I'm just waiting for the contract to sign it.



Charging #LegendaryPolishPower 🔋. https://t.co/MqavpgjkKO — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 31, 2020

Israel Adesanya will aim to become a UFC double champion

Jan Blachowicz is obviously known for his legendary Polish power, whereas Israel Adesanya is regarded as one of the best strikers in the fight game. At UFC 259 The Last Stylebender could make history and, with a win at light heavyweight, the middleweight champ could edge closer to the potential dream fight against Jon Jones.

While Jon Jones has made it clear that he has no intentions of stepping back into the 205-lb division, his rivalry with Israel Adesanya has certainly reached its peak. The two men have had their issues over social media and fight fans around the world would love a showdown between the two. However, Adesanya definitely won't be looking past Blachowicz.

The winner of the light heavyweight title fight could end up defending the title against the veteran Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian has been on a tear in the 205-lbs division and, on the back of a huge win over Thiago Santos, Glover definitely deserves a crack at the title.