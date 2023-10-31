WATCH: Liam Harrison forges his tools with flyweight kickboxing king Superlek

Liam Harrison is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the Circle, and to properly prepare, he has enlisted the help of one of ONE Championship’s most feared strikers, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In a clip shared by the promotion on Instagram, fans can catch a glimpse of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion training alongside his Bad Company counterpart as the two fan favorites prepare for whatever challenges may come next.

“Iron sharpening iron ⚔️ Who should these warriors face next?”

In August 2022, Liam Harrison suffered a brutal knee injury following a first-round leg kick KO at the hands of former Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Hama. Since then, ‘Hitman’ has been laid up after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, but it looks as though fans could see the Brit back inside the Circle by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

As for who Harrison could meet in his return, that is still to be determined, but fight fans have been clamoring for the ‘Hitman’ to get another crack at solving the puzzle that his Nong-O Hama.

As for his training partner in the above clip, Superlek is fresh off his somewhat controversial decision victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. The three-round catchweight bout delivered in every imaginable way, with both fighters giving everything they had for the full nine minutes. Once it was all said and done, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was crowned the winner, ending Rodtang’s 12-fight win streak in the art of eight limbs.

As you probably guessed, fans called for an immediate rematch between the two Thai warriors.

Who would you like to see Superlek and Liam Harrison face when they make their respective returns to the Circle?