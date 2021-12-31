Watch: The adorable backstage interaction between Julianna Pena and her daughter after UFC 269

In the latest UFC-produced Thrill and Agony show, Julianna Pena was seen celebrating her recent title win with her daughter backstage at the T-Mobile Arena.

The mother-daughter duo were seen sharing a very heartfelt moment. In the clip, Pena's daughter is seen telling her that she knew her mother would win the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

Heading into the UFC 269 title fight, Julianna Pena was on a one-fight winning streak. The newly crowned 135lb-division champion had beaten Sara McMann in her other victory of 2021.

The heartwarming clip was shared by UFC on BT Sport, check it out below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



This moment between



📹 UFC Thrill and Agony "Mummy .. I told you you were going to win."This moment between @VenezuelanVixen and her daughter after UFC 269 ❤️📹 UFC Thrill and Agony "Mummy .. I told you you were going to win."This moment between @VenezuelanVixen and her daughter after UFC 269 ❤️📹 UFC Thrill and Agony https://t.co/luJ7cYsNaz

The UFC 269 Thrill and Agony showcased glimpses of the co-main event and the main event for the final UFC pay-per-view of 2021.

The video mostly focuses on Julianna Pena's unexpected win over Amanda Nunes. The closing few minutes of the video also reflects on Charles Oliveira's resilient win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Check out the UFC 269 Thrill and Agony video below:

Julianna Pena pulled off a huge upset win at UFC 269

At UFC 269, Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest surprise wins in MMA history.

Pena headed into her title fight against Amanda Nunes as a massive underdog but proved her doubters wrong with a submission win over the now-former UFC women's bantamweight champion.

Heading into the fight, Julianna Pena seemed more than confident about her chances of beating Nunes. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' lived up to her words and eventually tapped out 'The Lioness' in the second round of their fight.

Pena was hit quite a few times by Nunes in the first round of the fight, even getting dropped. Despite the early setback, a resilient Pena seemed quite confident and eventually tagged Nunes a number of times in the second round.

Courtesy of her submission loss to Julianna Pena, 'The Lioness' is no longer a UFC double champion. Amanda Nunes is now only in possession of the UFC women's featherweight title but will be aiming to reclaim her title in a rematch against Pena.

Also Read Article Continues below

A rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes is expected to be booked next. As of now, however, the official fight date has yet to be revealed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff