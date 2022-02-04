×
Watch: Top 10 cockiest fighters!

Which UFC fighters are in your Top 10?
Alex Luna
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 04, 2022 09:05 AM IST
The UFC is home to fighters with a wide variety of personalities, but it’s no secret that the fights that sell often involve fighters that use their cockiness to create memorable moments. Let’s be honest, there are a couple of fighters out there that try a little too hard and miss the mark, or just end up coming off a little cringe.

However newcomers and legends alike are not immune to when confidence turns into something a little more than that—and sometimes, they pay the price for it.

Over the course of the UFC's long history, some of the best fighters have been victims of their own egos; overselling their skills and underdelivering on promises that leave fans disappointed.

On this list, we explore fighters from Sean O'Malley to Conor McGregor, where their larger-than-life personalities have sometimes led to embarrassment. Let's not forget about some of the UFC's most vicious trash-talkers, whose mouths often led to sweet karma moments.

Welcome to Sportskeeda MMA's Top 10 cockiest fighters. Click on the video below to subscribe to Sportskeeda MMA if you don't want to miss Part 2!

Edited by David Andrew
