Watch: Zhang Weili trains with Henry Cejudo in preparation for Rose Namajunas title rematch at UFC 268

Zhang Weili is training hard in preparation for her upcoming fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC 268.

To get ready for her championship rematch against 'Thug Rose', Zhang Weili has adopted a new regime and moved her camp to the United States. The first ever Chinese and East Asian champion in UFC history is also now training with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo and 'Bullet' were seen working on footwork drills in a video uploaded to the former two-division champ's Instagram.

"Prepare for the Asian invasion. Welcome to Fight Ready @zhangweilimma #andnew," wrote Henry Cejudo.

Watch the video of Henry Cejudo and Zhang Weili training together below:

'Triple C' is not the only fighter willing to help Zhang prepare for her highly anticipated rematch. Reports have suggested that 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung could fly in from South Korea to assist Zhang as well. Bellator lightweight champion Patricio Freire is also expected to be present throughout the Chinese strawweight's camp.

Zhang Weili suffered her first loss in the UFC and only the second in her MMA career at UFC 261. Rose Namajunas landed a perfect head kick in the first round. 'Thug Rose' then finished 'Bullet' with strikes on the ground.

Watch the incredible finish below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Rose Namajunas finishes Zhang Weili in the first round to become UFC strawweight champion once again! 🏆



#UFC261 ON THE BUTTON! 🎯Rose Namajunas finishes Zhang Weili in the first round to become UFC strawweight champion once again! 🏆 ON THE BUTTON! 🎯



Rose Namajunas finishes Zhang Weili in the first round to become UFC strawweight champion once again! 🏆



#UFC261 https://t.co/zRxH9GFWZp

Zhang Weili was gracious in defeat after her loss at UFC 261 and promised to come back stronger

After her ill-fated title defense against Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili was mostly gracious after losing her title. During the post-fight interview she vowed to come back and challenge 'Thug Rose' for the title again.

The 32-year-old promised to bring a "new" form of herself when she returned to the cage. That's seemingly why she chose to shift her training camp to the US and train with experienced fighters like Cejudo.

In her post-fight interview, Zhang said via a translator:

"I want to congratulate Rose on her victory. She bounced back from her defeat. I believe I will also come back, only beat a great champion, to become a legend and beat a legend, I will become a new me... I have deepened my understanding of UFC today. So I believe I can come back. Hopefully the UFC will schedule a rematch soon."

Watch her full post-fight interview below:

