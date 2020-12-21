Watch: When Conor McGregor punished Youtuber and gamer KSI in the UFC game!

EA Sports brought out the fourth edition of their popular MMA game UFC in August and it has been all the rage since then. UFC fighters and fans alike have been trying out UFC 4, whose cover features Middleweight Champ Israel Adesanya and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. Conor McGregor is one fighter who can handle himself just as well in the game as in the real-life octagon.

Conor McGregor beats YouTube gamer KSI at UFC

Back in 2016, YouTuber and gamer KSI posted a video on his YouTube channel, playing an earlier version of UFC with former two-division Champion Conor McGregor.

KSI: Are you ready bro?

Conor: I stay ready

KSI: Have you played this game before?

Conor: I have played a good bit... a little bit, not a good bit.

But once they started playing, it did not seem like Conor McGregor had played only a little bit of the game.

They started with a trial bout where KSI chose Eddie Alvarez as his opponent and Conor McGregor played as himself. McGregor won that round by landing five successful strikes first, leading to an instant knockout as per the rule of the game.

They went at it again, with the same result.

A similar result happened in real life as well, when Conor McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the Lightweight belt and become the first-ever UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously.

Another day in the life https://t.co/cx29qwiX7M — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 6, 2016

Next, McGregor and KSI tried out the women's division, with KSI choosing Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor going with Cat Zingano. McGregor lost this one, and was confused about why his fighter could not land a left high kick, even after he was commanding the fighter to do so.

Later, he told KSI that he believes a fighter is not given a move in the game if that is not in the arsenal of the real-life fighter.

Next up, KSI went with Tyron Woodley and Conor McGregor chose Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. McGregor once again prevailed, with Conor landing several high kicks and flying knees on KSI's fighter.

In total, Conor McGregor won 4 out of 6 fights they played.

