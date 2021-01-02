Watch: When Conor McGregor trolled the entire world that he would like to apologize

Conor McGregor is possibly the fight game's biggest trash talker. Known as The Notorious One to fight fans worldwide, McGregor has generated some of the most iconic moments in UFC history, both in and outside of the octagon.

Back in 2016, Conor McGregor headlined the UFC 205 card against Eddie Alvarez. In the biggest fight of the Irishman's career to date, McGregor's goal was not just to win the UFC lightweight championship on the night but to crown himself as the UFC's first double champion. Having already dismantled Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight title, McGregor aimed to add another piece of gold to his growing collection.

Conor McGregor would like to apologize... to absolutely nobody!

At the first UFC event at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Conor McGregor put on a clinical performance against The Underground King. On the back of two brutal fights against his arch-nemesis Nate Diaz, McGregor looked sharp and was equally cocky and confident in his win over Eddie Alvarez.

Capping off the UFC's first event at The Garden, Conor McGregor would finish Alvarez via a second-round TKO. The win would establish the Irishman's place as "champ-champ", and in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor would once again steal the show.

Having legitimized his place at the top of the mixed martial arts world at the time, Conor McGregor made sure that he stole the headlines with another iconic post-fight interview.

What initially seemed like a simple statement from an ecstatic McGregor, eventually turned into another classic from The Notorious One. The newly crowned double champ didn't have any harsh feelings for slaying and ridiculing everyone in the UFC, as he went on to apologize to absolutely nobody.

"I've spent a lot of time, Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage, I'm starting fights with everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize…to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f**k he wants!"

The quote from Conor McGregor would gain a lot of mainstream attention, as well. So much so, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez also sampled the quote in his 2020 hit Stupid Again.

Check out the iconic Conor McGregor octagon interview from UFC 205:

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on January 23rd. The Notorious One will face Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated rematch between the pair, as the UFC gets set to kick-off 2021 with a stacked UFC 257 card. The pay-per-view is set to take place on the UFC Fight Island and will definitely catch a lot of attention.