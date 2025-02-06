We asked AI to predict the winner of Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin (And it offered two possible outcomes in reply)

The Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin fight marks a highly-anticipated heavyweight boxing showdown, which could be Chisora's final match. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the winner of the Chisora vs. Wallin fight, and it gave two possible outcomes.

The AI indicated that it's a tough prediction to make, adding that both heavyweight combatants are experienced and would be looking to prove something in their clash.

Chisora's pros were deemed to be his fighting style which is characterized by aggression and forward movement. The Zimbabwe-born Englishman's knockout power, love for a brawl, and experience against a number of elite heavyweights were acknowledged. It was also implied that he'd be incredibly motivated, as this is likely his last boxing match.

Alternatively, Chisora's cons supposedly include his age and his being out-boxed by fighters who utilize distance and movement.

Wallin's pros are purportedly that he's a skillful southpaw who possesses technical pugilistic prowess and good movement. Additionally, it was highlighted that the Swedish fighter gave tough tests to top-notch combatants like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

However, Wallin's cons are that, unlike Chisora, he hasn't consistently faced elite opposition. Also, Wallin's vulnerability to pressure and body shots was emphasized.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

The four key factors in the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin fight were listed as: Chisora's aggression, Wallin's movement, Chisora's age, and Wallin's experience.

It was suggested that Chisora would have to drag his Swedish foe into a brawl and connect with power strikes. On the contrary, Wallin would have to utilize his jab and footwork to keep the Englishman away. Chisora's age could work against him, particularly in the later rounds, against his younger opponent. Fourthly, it'll be paramount for Wallin to properly handle Chisora's intensity and pressure.

The prediction explained that this matchup could go either way. If Chisora is able to get close and make it a messy match, there's a good probability that he'll emerge victorious via decision or knockout. Nevertheless, if Wallin is able to utilize his boxing prowess and movement to keep the Briton at range, he could win via decision.

The two possible outcomes listed were: Wallin winning via decision, and Chisora winning via a late stoppage. The prediction entailed that Wallin boasts the skill set to outbox his older foe. That said, Chisora could break him down and connect with a big strike, perhaps even end the fight early.

The AI concluded that the boxer who successfully imposes his style would get the win in the evenly-matched and thrilling fight.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin boxing match

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin: The boxers' latest fights

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin headlines a boxing card at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The 41-year-old Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) is fresh off a high-profile unanimous decision victory against Joe Joyce in July 2024.

The 34-year-old Otto Wallin (27-2, 1 No Contest; 15 KOs) is coming off a first-round KO victory against Onoriode Ehwarieme in July 2024. Despite the Chisora-Wallin-starring card being titled 'The Last Dance,' alluding to Chisora's potential retirement, many foresee him competing once more and completing 50 pro boxing matches.

Watch Chisora address his potential 50th fight below (10:50):

