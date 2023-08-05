"We need that" - Former Anthony Joshua opponent calls for fight after Dillian Whyte cancelation

Anthony Joshua has received a callout from Andy Ruiz Jr. after his canceled return.

'AJ' was previously booked to face Dillian Whyte later this month in a high-profile rematch. In December 2015, the former two-time heavyweight champion scored a seventh-round knockout win over 'The Body Snatcher' in an entertaining battle.

Eight years later, the two were set to run it back. However, the fight has now been canceled as Whyte failed a VADA drug test for the rematch. As a result, he's been pulled from the event, but Joshua's status for later this month is unknown.

Recent reports have stated that Anthony Joshua plans to fight next week, but only if a suitable replacement can be found. It seems a suitable replacement has offered itself up, as Andy Ruiz Jr. called out 'AJ' on social media.

On X, 'The Destroyer' called for a trilogy fight with the former champion. If booked, it would come together under circumstances very similar to their first fight in 2019. That summer, Joshua was booked to face Jarrell Miller, but 'Big Baby' tested positive.

As a result, the Mexican boxer stepped in on short notice and earned a knockout win. While one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport, Joshua got his revenge later that year, winning by unanimous decision. Four years on, it seems the two could be running it back if a deal can be reached.

Who else could Anthony Joshua fight on short notice?

Anthony Joshua has multiple potential options to fight on short notice.

With Dillian Whyte falling out of the bout on a week's notice, 'AJ' and Eddie Hearn will have to get creative. Luckily, it seems that they're already thinking outside the box. On X, Happy Punch reported that Hasim Rahman Jr. received an offer.

'Gold Blooded' is a heavyweight prospect in his own right, that was previously booked to face Jake Paul. Rahman Jr. fell out of that clash with 'The Problem Child' but can now be getting an even bigger opportunity against Joshua.

Nonetheless, there are other short-notice replacement options for this month. Derek Chisora was slated for the undercard of the event and would fit the bill as a big name. 'Del Boy' last faced Tyson Fury in December, losing by knockout.

Furthermore, a high-profile heavyweight clash between Filip Hrgovic, and Dempsey McKean is slated for the event. Hypothetically, either man makes sense as a replacement.