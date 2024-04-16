"We plan on suing somebody" - When Max Holloway threatened lawsuit after mystery illness forced him out of Brian Ortega clash 

Max Holloway once shed light on the mysterious illness that forced him to withdraw from his highly anticipated fight against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 in 2018.

Holloway experienced "Concussion-like symptoms" in the days leading up to the fight. His team reported a rapid decline in his health, culminating in a trip to the emergency room and his eventual withdrawal from the card.

While Holloway remained tight-lipped about specifics due to a potential lawsuit, he spoke on the situation during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience:

"That July fight, when we were getting ready, it was in Vegas. I had to fly to New York to do my media day. So from Hawaii to New York, we did 12 hours of media and then went to Vegas, I think got to Vegas on Thursday. I just fell out of it... I could tell exactly what it was. It was something we consumed."

Despite implementing his usual pre-fight routine, including a diluted water diet, the sluggishness persisted. While eager to share more details, Holloway acknowledged the legal situation and said:

“I’m looking to work with lawyers and we plan on suing somebody. There’s a bunch of stuff that I really can’t talk about. That’s why he’s squirming back there. I probably shouldn’t be talking about it too much but that’s what it is. It was something I consumed. I don’t even know if I can tell you [what it was].” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Max Holloway discusses Justin Gaethje's striking at UFC 300

Max Holloway emerged victorious in his highly anticipated clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The fight, which many consider a Fight of the Year contender, saw Holloway overcome an underdog status and dominate Gaethje for most of the fight.

However, the win wasn't without its challenges, as Holloway recently acknowledged the immense power 'The Highlight' possesses.

In a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Holloway acknowledged Gaethje's power, stating:

"The punches, he hits hard don't get me wrong. But when we were in that last ten seconds he was missing, but the wind was hitting me and it hurt. His kicks brother, the guy kicks like a donkey or something. [Or a] kangaroo, that guy kicks hard."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

