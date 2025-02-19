"We're all gonna die" - When Dana White dismissed regretting boxing in younger days despite black brain spots diagnosis

Dana White once famously claimed that he didn't regret the supposed brain damage he'd sustained from boxing in his younger years. White's assertion came when he and his Power Slap organization were battling significant condemnation for allegedly putting its athletes at risk.

White founded the professional slap fighting organization named Power Slap in 2022 and officially launched it in 2023. Certain sections of the combat sports community have consistently criticized the sport of slap fighting and the White-helmed slap fighting organization.

Various detractors warned that the slap fighting athletes aren't allowed to actively defend themselves, which could exacerbate the impact of the absorbed strikes.

The potential health risks -- such as concussions, CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), bleeding, and miscellaneous brain and holistic health issues -- were discussed in various attempts to caution White and other slap fighting fans/supporters:

In September 2024, Dana White spoke to TIME magazine and addressed the widespread discussions concerning Power Slap. The UFC CEO and president implied that an adult was within their rights to choose what activity/sport they wanted to participate in.

Reaffirming his stance that different full-contact physical sports entail a certain amount of damage, including damage to one's brain, he noted that slap fighting and other combat sports similarly caused damage. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the competitors weren't forced to compete.

Also, he highlighted the sizeable funds being spent toward creating the safest environment possible for the competitors. In addition, White recounted that he used to box when he was younger and himself sustained brain damage. The American entrepreneur stated:

"I went in and I did one of those brain studies. I have black spots all over my brain from what I did. I wouldn't take one back one punch. Not one. The position that I'm in right here, right now, today, I wouldn't take one punch back because I loved it that much."

White, an ex-boxing trainer who has himself sparred and trained as well, added:

"And the doctors all talk about, 'Somebody could die' -- I got news for all the doctors. We're all gonna die. How do you want to live your life? What do you love and what are you passionate about?"

Moreover, Dana White indicated that people always ask him whether he'd allow his daughter to fight if she wanted to. The MMA personality asserted that if she truly wanted to fight, he wouldn't stop her.

Dana White lambasted doctors who raised potential brain damage concerns about Power Slap

During the UFC 307 post-fight press conference in October 2024, Dana White fielded various questions from the media, including about the Power Slap organization. Back then, a few doctors publicly derided the slap fighting organization, underlining that its athletes were at a high risk of possible brain damage.

When asked about the same, White proceeded to lambast the doctors. The 55-year-old insinuated that the medical professionals who were opposed to slap fighting were simply attempting to garner attention. White said:

"It sounds legit. They watched one episode of the show? Know nothing about medicals, or what we do, or any of the studies we've done. It sounds like these typical doctors that look for attention to me."

Watch Dana White address the topic below (8:57):

