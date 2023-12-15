"We sold drugs, I was arrested" - When Leon Edwards revisited teenage "gang life and crime" after his father's murder when he was 13 years old

Leon Edwards is an inspiration to many. The UFC welterweight champion has had a rather tough upbringing and grew up without a father. His father was involved in gangs and drugs. Edwards' family moved to Birmingham in the UK when he was a teenager.

However, the troubles did not end for his family as Edwards' father was killed when he was just 13 years old. The killing of his father pushed 'Rocky' into being involved in fights and doing drugs. He recalled his tough upbringing after becoming the UFC welterweight champion last year and said (H/T Daily Mail):

"It was probably like 2 am. I was in my room. Mum was in her room. We hear the phone ringing. I heard her crying, and I knew from then something bad, you know. Eventually, she came into my room and just told me this, your dad’s just got killed in London. It was something to do with money. I don't know what exactly. It was some mad s***, but I knew that it could happen."

He added:

"It f****d me up. It pushed me more into gang life and crime, toward the negative. My mid-teens were my darkest years, My crew was involved with fights, robberies and stabbings. We sold some drugs. We smoked weed and drank, a bit. I was arrested, a few times for fights and having a knife."

Leon Edwards speaks about Colby Covington receiving support from Donald Trump

Leon Edwards is set to take on Colby Covington this weekend at UFC 296. Ahead of the bout, Covington has received support from the former President of the U.S.A, Donald Trump.

While speaking about it and how he has always been an underdog, Leon Edwards had this to say during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

"Probably. I think [Donald] Trump wants him to win. I don’t know. None of it matters, right? I think my whole career’s been the underdog going against the favorite. I think this is no different. My mentality, my background; it's all just perfect to where my career is going. And I'll say all just works out perfect for me, so it is what it is."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

