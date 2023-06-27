“We’ve been working nonstop” - Jake Paul updates fans on development of Fighter Union with UFC legend Anderson Silva

Jake Paul recently provided an update on the development of a Fighter Union with soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva after they fought last year.

While speaking to MMA Mania, Paul noted that there has already been a lot of work that's been done in forming the union and there are many details that need to be ironed out. He mentioned that it won't be something created overnight but remains hopeful.

He said:

"We've been working nonstop on it behind the scenes...It's very difficult. Very, very difficult. And we're not shying away because of that, but it takes a lot of people, a lot of brains, a lot of money that we are funding. And a lot of time, a lot of thought. So, really, we've been chugging along in this whole entire time behind the scenes and making slow progress more and more every single day." [9:03 - 9:42]

'The Problem Child' also brought up that it could take a few more years before the Fighters Union is finalized. He mentioned that he believes it will be revolutionary for combat sports and ensure fighters are well taken care of when they retire, saying:

"We've been working and fingers crossed, man. I think it's gonna be great for the combat sports world in general and sort of change history of fighters being treated terribly and not having health insurance, being underpaid, like the list goes on and on and on. Hopefully, that's something we can fix in the next couple of years." [9:45 - 10:12]

It will be interesting to see whether other UFC legends or current fighters join Paul in forming the Fighters Union as Anderson Silva's involvement could lead to more joining their cause.

Check out the full video:

Jake Paul doesn't believe his conditioning will be an issue against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul shared his thoughts on whether he believes his conditioning will be an issue when he fights Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout on August 5.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Problem Child' noted that he tends to get better as the fight progresses and views the extra rounds as a benefit to him. He mentioned that he is looking forward to testing his cardio against Diaz, saying:

"You even see that in the Tommy [Fury] fight where he kind of started [strong] and took some of the early rounds then I started to figure him out and was able to drop him in the eighth. Same thing with Anderson Silva, drop him in the eighth. So, I'm actually almost better as the rounds go on. I think this is actually an advantage for me and I'm excited." [3:07 - 3:26]

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions It’s official: Nate Diaz requested, Jake Paul agreed and the Texas Athletic Commission approved. 10 rounds, 185 pounds, 10oz gloves. Saturday August 5th #PaulDiaz It’s official: Nate Diaz requested, Jake Paul agreed and the Texas Athletic Commission approved. 10 rounds, 185 pounds, 10oz gloves. Saturday August 5th #PaulDiaz https://t.co/hZeir1apDL

