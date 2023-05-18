What is the beef between rapper Nelly and Floyd Mayweather? The feud between the two explained

Nelly and Floyd Mayweather's beef dates back almost an entire decade.

'Money' began dating Shantel Jackson in 2006, and they had a high-profile relationship. During that period of his career, Mayweather went from a top-level fighter to becoming a superstar.

However, the good times didn't last between the two. In 2014, Mayweather and Jackson separated on bad terms, with the boxer stating the split happened due to an abortion. For her part, the model would later sue the former champion for assault, among other issues.

It's worth noting that following the end of her relationship with Floyd Mayweather, Shantel Jackson began dating the rapper Nelly. For months following the break-up and subsequent lawsuit, they would send verbal jabs back and forth through the press.

Years ago, the lawsuit was finally dropped between Mayweather and Jackson, seemingly ending the bad blood. In an interview with ESPN in 2014, Nelly discussed the situation and admitted he didn't have that much of an issue with the boxer:

"I don't have a beef with Floyd Mayweather, you know what I'm saying? For the most part, I think the whole thing is misunderstood. I've tried to understand where he's coming from, which is a little hard to do. But it's just one of those things where I guess he is, who he is... I don't know, it's hard talking to a guy who hasn't graduated from high school."

See Nelly's comments in the video below:

Nelly - Floyd Mayweather: How was 50 Cent involved?

It's worth noting that the feud between Nelly and Floyd Mayweather was more of a proverbial triple-threat match involving 50 Cent.

The feud between 'Money' and the rapper is well-known. In 2014, when Mayweather and Jackson separated, naturally, Cent inserted himself into the situation involving the boxer.

During the feud between Floyd Mayweather and Nelly, 50 Cent began teasing the boxer on social media. In response, the boxer began blasting the rapper, which he didn't really agree with.

In response, 50 Cent sent a video message to the former four-division champion. The video would eventually become a famous meme online, as he dared Mayweather to read Harry Potter. The boxer was later chastised for his lack of reading ability by future opponents such as Conor McGregor.

In the viral video, Cent stated:

"Floyd said f*** T.I., f*** Nelly, and f*** 50. Why did he say f*** me for?... Floyd, if you can read one page of a Harry Potter book n****, I'll give 750,000 to any charitable organization you want to!"

See his comments below:

