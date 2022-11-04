Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have been friends for years, with the rapper being a constant part of Mayweather's entourage.

However, the pair had a falling out that started in 2012 and have taken jabs at each other over the internet ever since. Among those widely talked about exchanges between the two was 50 Cent's repeated mocking of Mayweather's reading abilities. The rapper even dared Mayweather to read a page of a Harry Potter novel, claiming he’d donate $750,000 to charity should the boxing icon make it all the way through the page.

'Money' responded in typical Mayweather fashion, flashing on his Twitter account two checks from Golden Boy Promotions totaling over $72 million, and proudly said:

"Read this $72,276,000.00. God bless."

The hatchet between the two even reached a point where they both agreed to settle their differences inside the boxing ring, a fight that never materialized.

According to the American rapper, they have ended their lengthy feud and may become friends once again.

In a recent guest appearance on The Breakfast Club Show on Power 105.1 FM, the rapper said he and Mayweather are friendly again. They’ve since apologized to each other, and a post on the rapper’s Instagram implies they’re even thinking about working together again.

When is Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition bout?

Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring next month for another exhibition bout against British YouTuber Deji on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

The bout will be the 45-year-old Hall-of-Famer's third exhibition bout this year, having already fought the likes of Don Moore and Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

The significantly younger Deji, aka, Oladeji Daniel Olatunji, has very limited boxing experience when compared to Floyd Mayweather. Deji previously competed in three exhibition fights, which include a 2018 technical knockout loss to fellow YouTube personality-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

In August, he earned his first win when he defeated another digital influencer in Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat on the undercard of DAZN’s event headlined by KSI vs. Swarmz.

