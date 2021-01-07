What are the chances of a fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez?

Could Jake Paul manage to get a boxing bout against Canelo Alvarez? While it may seem impossible, his brother Logan Paul got a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul is trying to get a big name to face him in the ring, but his main target, Conor McGregor, overly ignores the YouTuber. While Jake distributes shots and call-outs to every name you could think of, his brother, Logan, will lock horns with Mayweather on February 21.

Alvarez would be a headliner as heavy as Mayweather, but the chances of him accepting a fight with Jake Paul are minimal, if not nonexistent. The Mexican multiple boxing champion seems to be disdainful of the YouTuber's presence in his sport.

Canelo Alvarez invited Jake Paul & Logan Paul to spar so he can teach them what boxing is about 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sjWuoKnqY2 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 24, 2020

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez's boxing record

Jake Paul started his professional boxing career in 2020. His first bout happened in January when he defeated fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib with an impressive knockout.

In November, he would return to the ring for the second time in his life to face former NBA player Nate Robinson. The fight happened as a preliminary card for the Mike Tyson fight against Roy Jones Jr, which saw the legend's return to boxing after more than 14 years retired.

JakePaul sends #NateRobinson to canvas in KO victory Jake Paul sends Nate Robinson to the canvas before winning by KO in the second round. @jakepaul @nate_robinson pic.twitter.com/UKow6YdxFL — yodda (@yodda3x) November 29, 2020

Canelo Alvarez is a multiple boxing world champion who has collected belts in four different weight classes. Alvarez started his career in 2005 and carries an outlandish 54-1-2 professional record.

His only defeat came precisely against Floyd Mayweather, the future opponent of Logan Paul. A fact that may influence Alvarez's opinion on the presence of the YouTubers in the boxing world right now since he has never accepted being defeated by 'Money.'

What is the story between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez?

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Canelo Alvarez said that the Paul brothers are disrespecting boxing. He thinks that Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather is all about the money.

"It is all based on money. I don't think we could agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers, [should] get boxing licenses. You know, I don't criticize Jake Paul; I don't criticize Logan Paul. This is a very risky sport. And if you could go up there, it is very risky - if you could get in the ring," said Alvarez.

When asked if there is any chance that he could enter the ring against Jake Paul, Alvarez was categorical:

"No. I truly believe that it is a lack of respect. It is all for money. I am focused right now on other projects. I have other stuff going on. And I would [like to] invite Jake Paul for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it is all about." said Alvarez

Although he acknowledged that he would be happy to have Jake Paul for a sparring session, it would be more for proving a point than for anything else. Alvarez truly believes that the YouTubers should continue in their channels and leave the professional fighters to boxing.

"For true fighters, I do believe it is a lack of respect."