What channel is the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight on tonight?

As Logan Paul prepares for the biggest fight of his career against Floyd Mayweather, fans have been wondering where they can watch the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the retired 5-division champion duke it out.

Fans in the United States who are looking to catch the action will have to shell out $49.99 for the pay-per-view on Showtime.com.

Once bought, the fight can be viewed from many devices ranging from ones on iOS to Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, or they can simply log on to the website and watch all the action unfold live.

On the other side of the Atlantic in the UK, fans will be offered the opportunity to watch Floyd Mayweather throw down with Logan Paul on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fans will have to part ways with £16.95 to be a part of the event. Considering how this event is a pay-per-view event, it will not be part of your regular Sky Sports or Sky TV packages.

Fans from down under can get in on the festivities by logging into their Mainevent accounts and buying the PPV for $49.95. Orders are open and now is the time for all Australian fans to grab their pass.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul if you are not from these countries

For fans in India and the rest of the world, the fight will be broadcast on the little-known Fanmio app, the official platform for streaming the event worldwide.

The application can be downloaded from the appstores of both iOS and Android devices.

Fans viewing Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul on this platform will have to part ways with $49.99. However, there is a pleasant reason behind the slight difference in prices.

Viewers who buy the PPV on Fanmio will get a free t-shirt as a memento of the event.

What's more, they will be entered into a free contest. The participants of the contest have the opportunity to participate in a video meet and greet with the athletes.

