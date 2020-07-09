Can Jorge Masvidal shock the world and beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

Victory over Kamaru Usman will transform Jorge Masvidal into a box office superstar

Jorge Masvidal heads into the fight as a heavy underdog

Jorge Masvidal

UFC 251 is just a few nights away and fight fans can't wait anymore. With a fully stacked card, the UFC is debuting at the much-anticipated fight Island which is nothing short of a treat for us during the ongoing pandemic.

The card underwent a massive shakeup after Gilbert Burns, who was supposed to square off against the Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at the main event of UFC 251 tested positive for Coronavirus. But this was a blessing in disguise as the UFC managed to hook up Jorge Masvidal as a replacement after a rocky negotiation.

Jorge Masvidal wishes he had run into Kamaru Usman at the hotel elevators to be able to say "Hello, how are you?" 😏@GamebredFighter #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/2q79nrCK3C — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 8, 2020

Jorge Masvidal is being lauded for taking the fight in six days' notice but many believe it isn't enough time to put his Arsenal together against the Nigerian Nightmare. But Street Jesus suggests otherwise. According to his latest interview with Chael Sonnen, Kamaru Usman isn't even a concern for him. Does Masvidal know something that we don't? Well, He ain't the BMF champ for nothing. He is known for taking short notice fights, going in as an underdog, and then rising on top.

What if Jorge Masvidal pulls of a miracle at UFC 251?

Now lets the answer the bigger question, What if Jorge Masvidal beats Usman? From the streets of Miami to the Welterweight champion of the World. That would be nothing short of a dream come true for Jorge Masvidal who has been a veteran of the sport for over 16 years now.

Multiple personalities of Kamarudeen Usman on full display during fight week. Rode in on dana whites lap now you are on a private plane? Which personality showed up to fight island? #superweird pic.twitter.com/JHsDiJaK80 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 8, 2020

The already hot stock of Jorge would rise several folds and would open doors for mega box office fights such him vs Mcgregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. Also, it stamps the seal of legendary on Jorge Masvidal's legacy. After all, his style and concept of baptizm by putting fighters to sleep has caught the fancy of a huge number of people in the MMA community and has a fanbase of its own.