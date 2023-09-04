What is the history between Darrill Schoonover and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson? Everything you need to know before their grudge match

The rivalry between Darrill Schoonover and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson stems from the 2009 season of UFC's cult TV show The Ultimate Fighter. In that season, Jackson had taken up the coaching role against Rashad Evans.

Apart from the heated rivalry between the two coaches and the presence of prominent MMA figure Kimbo Slice, one of the most talked about things from that season was the interactions between Jackson and Schoonover.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion used to poke fun at the TUF contestant and his physique. At one point on the show, Jackson touched Schoonover's chest which led to the two coming face-to-face in a heated verbal altercation.

Rampage Jackson recently appeared on the JAXXON podcast. While speaking to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, the 45-year-old shared that he will be making a comeback to fighting.

Jackson shared that his opponent will be the former TUF contestant Darrill Schoonover. The former UFC champion said that the fight will take place in December and he hoped to be in shape by that time and weigh around 230 pounds.

“The promotor [of UFL] wanted me to fight. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll come back and fight grudge matches only.’ So, I’m going to fight ‘T**ties’ from The Ultimate Fighter. He just signed the contract, like yesterday or today for December... Yeah, I’ll be in shape. By that time, I’ll be 230, hopefully, and I’ll fight ‘T**ties,” said Rampage Jackson.

Rampage Jackson's bout against Darrill Schoonover will mark his first fight in four years

It is currently unclear whether the fight between Rampage Jackson and Darrill Schoonover is official yet or not. But if the fight does become a reality and takes place in December, it will mark the 45-year-old's first professional bout in four years.

Jackson was last seen in action in December 2019 when he locked horns against MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237. The event took place in Saitama, Japan. The fight was a short-lived affair as Emelianenko ran through the former UFC champion and scored a TKO victory in the opening minutes of the fight.

