"What? How's that possible" - When Jon Anik surprised Joe Rogan with a rare Sean O'Malley fact 

Joe Rogan was left speechless when Jon Anik delivered a fact about Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera when the pair clashed at UFC 252.

MMA fans were left shocked when the previously undefeated O'Malley suffered a loss at the hands of 'Chito' during their bantamweight clash. The Ecuadorian fighter landed a heavy leg kick that dropped 'Sugar' before the subsequent follow-up of punches and elbows was deemed enough by the referee for the TKO.

During the first round, Anik told Rogan a surprising fact about 'Chito' Vera and Sean O'Malley, stating that both of their leg reaches from hip to foot are longer than former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, who is 6'3" in height:

"These guys are so long in their lower half Joe. We do measure leg reach right now and both of these guys from hip to foot have a longer leg reach than Stipe Miocic."

The JRE podcast host responded:

"What? How is that possible? That's ridiculous."

Catch the clip here:

O'Malley later proved that his dip in form was temporary as he followed up the loss to Vera with three consecutive victories. 'Sugar' finished all three of his next fights via KO and TKO and earned either a Fight or Performance of the Night bonus in each. He most recently had a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz.

The 27-year-old is set to face his toughest opponent yet at UFC 280 when he steps into the octagon against former champion Petr Yan later this month.

Sean O'Malley reacts to being underdog against Petr Yan

The future of the bantamweight division is set to be decided when Sean O'Malley faces Petr Yan and champion Aljamain Sterling steps into the octagon with T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280.

Although 'No Mercy' is considered the toughest opponent of O'Malley's career so far, the 'Sugar' appears as confident as ever that he's going to get the job done. O'Malley has even reacted to the latest betting odds which have put him as a 3-1 underdog against the former champion.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, O'Malley stated that he's happy to be seen as the underdog because it will give his fans a chance to earn some money:

"Yeah 3-1, sounds like some die-hard 'Sugar' fans could really make some serious cheddar. I know a lot of people always bet on me, and it's always kind of hard to make good money on me. I'm always a pretty big favorite."

Catch the full interview here:

