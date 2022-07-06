What is Hammer block in MMA Jamahal Hill was referring to?

Recently, Jamahal Hill made an Instagram post explaining what a "Hammer Block" is when used in MMA. The UFC fighter explained that the defensive technique gained its name after mimicking the movement your arm makes when using a hammer.

Hill explained that the block is especially useful against hooks, as defending with just your forearms isn't usually enough to successfully block your opponent's hooks. The "Hammer Block" mainly uses your bicep to protect your face, while the forearm is wrapped around your head.

Watch Hill explain the technique below:

Some fans had pointed out that the block might leave you open for body shots. However, Jamahal Hill stated that he has spent time mastering these techniques and if someone wanted to try a body shot against him, the UFC fighter would put them to sleep.

The video came after Hill had given some pre-fight advice to Sean Strickland when the middleweight took on Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Hill had advised Strickland to use the "Hammer Block" against Pereira, as he noticed the Brazilian had a tendency to throw hooks to the ear of his opponents.

Hill called "these dudes" predictable after Pereira knocked out Strickland via a hook. "Sweet Dreams" is currently 4-1-1 in the UFC and has won his last two fights against Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.

Who was the first fighter to beat Jamahal Hill in MMA?

Jamahal Hill has a near-perfect 10-1-1 record in professional MMA, with just one defeat and one no-contest on his resume. Hill suffered a no-contest after a knee landed on a grounded opponent during his fight against Klidson Abreu.

Paul Craig is the only fighter to have beaten Hill in MMA, with the Scotsman winning their bout in round one. The result was controversial, with Joe Rogan wanting the fight to be stopped early after Hill suffered a nasty arm injury while Craig was issuing ground strikes.

Watch the Paul Craig finish here:

Since that shock, Hill has remained unbeaten in his last two fights against Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. The 31-year-old will now face Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night on August 6th.

