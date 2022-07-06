"Warming the throne for the true king" - Jamahal Hill has a message for light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill is ready to claim the light heavyweight throne from Jiri Prochazka and become the next champion. He recently gave out a warning to the Czech mixed martial artist.

Currently on a two-fight undefeated streak consisting of clean knockouts, Jamahal Hill's confidence continues to be at an all-time high.

Below is footage of Hill's knockout against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48, courtesy of Twitter:

The Filthy Casual @MMAfilthycasual Jamahal Hill hit the 'off' button on Johnny Walker Jamahal Hill hit the 'off' button on Johnny Walker https://t.co/Bj6cIfukHf

'Sweet Dreams' has his eyes on the throne and is determined to be the light heavyweight king. Jiri Prochazka is a fierce fighter, currently on a 13-fight win streak after defeating Glover Texeira by submission at UFC 275.

Hill was impressed by Prochazka and the fight, calling it one of the best fights in the sport. However, he claims Prochazka won't hold the title after their octagon meeting.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Hill said:

"I think the fight was exciting. I think it was fun to watch and it was one of the best fights, title fights, any weight class, regardless that we've seen in the history of the sport. Congratulations to him, but, you know, he's just warming the throne for the true king."

He knows the Czech Republic native possesses a challenging set of skills, but he is ready for the tough task and determined to win the championship title.

Jamahal Hill will fight Thiago Santos in August

Nolan King @mma_kings The #UFC has officially applied for a license to hold its Aug. 6 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, per NSAC. The card is headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill. The #UFC has officially applied for a license to hold its Aug. 6 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, per NSAC. The card is headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill. https://t.co/YMzWqt9z7Q

"The #UFC has officially applied for a license to hold its Aug. 6 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, per NSAC. The card is headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill."

Before Hill gets his chance at a title shot, he has another challenger to overcome - the number six ranked light heavyweight Thiago 'Maretta' Santos. The matchup is set to get underway on August 6 at their headlined main event at UFC on ESPN 40 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Santos is currently 1-5 in his last six fights and is coming off a loss. Meanwhile, Hill has knocked out his last two opponents after suffering a brutal loss to Paul Craig back in July at UFC 263.

With most of their wins coming via knockout, the fight has the potential to end before the final bell. A victory for Hill would move him up from the number 10 spot in the rankings and put him much closer to facing the current champ.

