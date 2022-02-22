"Johnny Walker's chin has been dented" - 'Big' John McCarthy reacts to Jamahal Hill's vicious KO at UFC Fight Night 201

John McCarthy has questioned Johnny Walker's ability to take a shot following the Brazilian's KO loss to Jamahal Hill this past weekend.

Walker's devastating defeat at UFC Vegas 48 quickly became the talk of the town in the MMA community. The light heavyweight duo were guaging each another's range in the opening two minutes of the fight. Hill then switched stance and landed a thunderous blow to his Brazilian counterpart's temple, which saw him crumble to the canvas.

Former MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy raved about Hill's devastating power during a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast. McCarthy stressed that although the fight-ending blow was powerful, Walker's lack of durability is a real concern. He said:

"Jamahal Hill's got power. The guy's lanky but man he can swat and Johnny Walker's chin has been dented. It's funny 'cause he didn't get hit on the chin with that shot. The one that hurt him was off of that temple [shot]. [It] doesn't looked like a lot but it shut him off."

Watch the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast below:

Doctor breaks down Johnny Walker's KO loss from a medical standpoint

Johnny Walker has already been knocked out four times in his professional MMA career. While his explosive style of fighting tends to work against wrestlers and grapplers, the Brazilian seems to struggle against strikers with fight-ending power. This was evident at UFC Vegas 48, where he suffered the most brutal KO loss of his career.

Dr. David Abbasi, who regularly posts videos on YouTube breaking down injuries and knockouts from a medical standpoint, recently analyzed Walker's most recent loss. Abbasi said that the UFC light heavyweight's brain definitely hit the inside of his skull.

He further explained that Walker's brain underwent overall resetting the moment it happened, which is why his body quickly shut down. Abbasi said:

"With Jamahal Hill, the way that he hits Johnny Walker, he hits him right at the temple. Temple shots and jaw shots, and sometimes [here] behind the neck, those can be very very kind of deadly because what happens is it causes a sudden rotation of the head… In this uncontrolled setting, the electrical activity rises to a level that the brain is not capable of handling. Essentially, the brain is resetting itself and that’s what we see with Walker.”

Watch Dr. David Abbasi's breakdown of Johnny Walker's KO loss below:

Edited by C. Naik