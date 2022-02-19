Watch: Jamahal Hill does a 'shoey' immediately after weighing in for fight against Johnny Walker

Jamahal Hill is seemingly a fan of surging heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa. Hill performed a 'shoey' immediately after weighing in for his main event bout against Johnny Walker this weekend, using water rather than alcohol of course.

The popularity of the 'shoey' has compounded exponentially over the past year or so in the UFC, largely thanks to Tuivasa. On Twitter, ESPN MMA posted a video of Hill rehydrating using a shoe moments after weighing in. The caption of the post read as follows:

"Shoey alert from @JamahalH [shoe emoji] [siren emoticon] #UFCVegas48"

Tai Tuivasa has become a fan-favorite among MMA fans in the last year or so. The fun-loving Australian's approach to the fight game, coupled with his penchant for sensational knockouts, has seen him resonate with the masses.

The 'shoey', Tuivasa's signature post-fight celebration, has become incredibly popular in recent times. Essentially, it requires drinking beer out of a worn shoe.

Tuivasa has made a habit of climbing onto the octagon wall moments after finding a KO/TKO finish and downing a beer out of an audience member's shoe. Every time he does it, those in attendance tend to go crazy.

Jamahal Hill is set to take on Johnny Walker this weekend

Jamahal Hill is ranked No.12 in the UFC light heavyweight division. He will be looking to crack the top-ten when he takes on No.10-ranked Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 this weekend.

The duo were originally supposed to square off in a three-round bout. However, after the previously scheduled main event of this UFC Fight Night between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev was postponed, Hill and Walker were upgraded to the marquee slot.

Jamahall Hill is a Dana White's Contender Series season 21 alum. He put together a 3-0 run in the UFC before suffering the first defeat of his professional MMA career against Paul Craig at UFC 263 in June last year. He holds an overall record of 9-1.

Johnny Walker is also an alum of Dana White's Contender Series. He joined the UFC in 2018 and is 4-3 in the promotion so far. His overall record stands at 18-6.

Edited by C. Naik