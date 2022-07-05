"I'm different" - Jiri Prochazka confident he can have better title reign than Jan Blachowicz or Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka recently opened up on why his title reign will be different than that of Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz won the 205 lbs title after he beat Dominick Reyes for the vacant belt at UFC 253. He defended it next against Israel Adesanya. However, Blachowicz lost his next fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Teixeira, meanwhile, lost the title to Prochazka at UFC 275 in his first title defense.

'Denisa' told The Schmo that he is different from the two previous champions and is still evolving. He also promised to rectify the bad habits he has shown in his last fight as the light heavyweight champion stated:

"That's because I am different than Glover or Jan. Because I am evolving all the time. After every fight I'm searching for my bad habits, for my mistakes from the fight. And I am doing from these things my strong sides. I will work a lot on these bad habits from the last fight."

Watch Jiri Prochazka talk to The Schmo:

Over the last decade, the 205 lbs title barely changed hands as both Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier were as dominant as anybody. They managed to rack up multiple title defenses during their reign.

However, since Jones vacated the title in 2020, there have been three champions in the span of just over two years. That said, Prochazka seems determined to make the division his own for the foreseeable future.

Who is next for Jiri Prochazka in the UFC?

Jiri Prochazka looks set to fight the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev next. The light heavyweight duo will throw down at the UFC 277 pay-per-view. Both fighters will enter the contest in top form and the winner can be expected to get a title shot next.

Jan Blachowicz is also waiting in the wings to get his shot at redemption. The former champion is fresh off a win against Aleksandr Rakic in his last fight.

A rematch between Teixeira and Prochazka is also a possibility. However, the former champion might need a win to get the chance to get back his belt. There are plenty of possibilities in terms of who Jiri Prochazka can fight next.

