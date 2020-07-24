What is next for Jack Hermansson?

Jack Hermansson took on the former No.1 Middleweight title contender, Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2. Surprisingly, Jack Hermansson was the underdog leading into the fight.

Jack Hermansson might just be the best grappler in the Middleweight division. Hermansson took the fight against Jacare Souza in one week's notice and outclassed him on the ground. While his striking is not a threat to the top Middleweights, it is still very effective.

The loss against Jared Cannonier did hurt the momentum of The Joker but his impressive submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum has put him at No. 6 in the Middleweight rankings.

Jack Hermansson wants the winner of Till vs Whittaker

After the win over Gastelum, Jack Hermansson said that he wants to fight the winner of Darren Till vs Robert Whittaker. But it's unlikely that UFC will give Hermansson that fight.

Darren Till vs Israel Adesanya is the biggest fight that can be made in the Middleweight division. If Till beats Whittaker and Adesanya retains his title against Costa, then it's a no brainer that UFC will make that fight happen. On the other hand, if Whittaker puts on an impressive performance against Till he might get into the title picture too.

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

It's safe to say that Jack Hermansson is two wins away from a potential title shot in the star-studded middleweight division. Even if he does not get the winner of Till vs Whittaker next, there are some intriguing matchups for him in the division.

One of them is facing the winner of Uriah Hall vs Yoel Romero. Ever since his UFC debut, Hall has been considered one of the most talented individuals in the Middleweight division. Romero is still the boogeyman of the division.

Despite the loss to Israel Adesanya, The Soldier of God is a big name in the division. A win over him will certainly catapult Jack Hermansson into the top 5 rankings.

If Romero gets a victory over Hall then UFC might consider booking the fight between Yoel Romero and Jared Cannonier.

In that case, Jack Hermansson can take on the winner of Edmen Shahbazyan vs Derek Brunson. If Shahbazyan beats Brunson in dominant fashion, then he will be considered a legit threat to the Middleweight throne and could be the perfect next opponent for The Joker.

A win over a rising star like Shahbazyan will give Jack Hermansson the popularity that he most certainly deserves and would put him as worthy contender for the title as well.