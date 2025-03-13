"What's going on with his hair?" - When Joe Rogan called out $800 million worth LeBron James over hair mishap

Almost five years back, Joe Rogan once voiced his concern about LeBron James's hair. Rogan was surprised at James's inability to maintain his look despite being a "billionaire".

Rogan wasn't very accurate in his statement about James's then-net worth. The NBA icon had a net worth of $800 million back when the UFC color commentator commented about his hair. However, James has turned Rogan's words into a reality as he currently boasts a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Rogan expressed his worries about James's hair during episode no. 1371 of The Joe Rogan Experience. Amidst several other discussions with his guest, Andrew Santino, the 57-year-old highlighted how James had some "nonsense" glued on his hair.

Rogan termed James as a "God amongst men", along with opining he would have rocked in a shaved head look. However, he was annoyed to witness James opting to use a poorly glued wig, which shifted its place during one of his previous matches. Rogan said:

"The guy [James] is a fu*kin billionaire. He’s a God amongst men. He’s a giant super-athlete with a really well-shaped head. What the fu*k, man? Shave your goddamn head. He’s got some nonsense glued on his head."

Rogan also went on to watch the video of James fixing his "nonsense" wig and mention:

"That's nonsense. What's going on with his hair?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (40:42):

Joe Rogan expressed his take on the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

The NBA community has been divided over a million-dollar debate for decades. One part of the fanbase rates the former Chicago Bulls icon, Michael Jordan, as the undisputed GOAT for his contribution to making basketball popular worldwide. However, the other side refutes their claims, calling LeBron James the GOAT of NBA on account of his records.

Rogan also expressed his views on this debate in an episode of JRE. The 57-year-old showcased his old-school NBA fan characteristics as he picked Jordan to be the GOAT over James:

"Well, he's [Jordan is] a super winner, you know. Those are always really interesting. Like anyone who's that driven to be such a winner. Like you stand out amongst winners as [by] being so exceptional. Everybody like, 'Who's the GOAT?' Michael Jordan is always the first pick right there."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:40):

