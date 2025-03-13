"It hurts" - When Joe Rogan got brutally honest about training his kids in martial arts and recalled getting "picked on all the time"

Joe Rogan once openly shared his perspective on the importance of training his kids in martial arts. The veteran UFC broadcaster is widely regarded as one of MMA’s most influential informal representatives, aside from the fighters themselves.

As a lifelong practitioner, Rogan deeply understands the importance of self-defense training. When it came to his three daughters, he took it upon himself to equip them with the skills to protect themselves.

During an interview with American lifestyle magazine Cigar Aficionado (via MMA Junkie) in October 2021, Rogan revealed that he allows his daughters to train intensely against him:

"My kids are allowed to hit me as hard as they can. I teach them — they’re taking martial arts classes — but I teach them… It hurts."

Rogan further shared that he didn’t initially pursue MMA training out of a passion for sports but rather as a means to protect himself from childhood bullying:

"I went from being a kid who was terrified of conflict to being a martial arts champion. The reason why I became a martial arts champion is I was being picked on all the time. I was like, I do not like this. So I am going to become what I am terrified of."

When Joe Rogan confessed he prefers being high around his daughters

Joe Rogan is one of the most passionate proponents of marijuana and psychedelics, often highlighting their potential benefits and transformative effects.

In a June 2023 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the renowned stand-up comedian explored the perceived advantages of hallucinogenic drugs with award-winning psychedelic researcher Amanda Fielding.

During their discussion, Rogan candidly shared that he feels like a better parent when he is high around his children compared to when he is sober:

"People don’t like this, but I’m going to say it, anyway. I like to be high around my children because when I’m around my children, I’m fascinated by them, and things that may be frustrating, perhaps if I was sober instead, are charming. I find them interesting, and I’m fascinated by their mindset and talking to them."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:43:39):

