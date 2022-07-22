What is the start time of UFC 280 press conference?

The lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev has been confirmed as the headliner for the UFC 280 card. The UFC recently announced that a press conference for the highly anticipated event will be taking place on 22 July at 4pm BST.

The venue for the same will be the O2 arena, London, just before UFC Blaydes vs. Aspinall ceremonial weigh-ins. Furthermore, the pre-fight presser is free and open to the public.

Mixed martial arts fans around the globe can catch the press conference live, through UFC.com and UFC's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata There will be a UFC 280 press conference ahead of the #UFCLondon weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. There will be a UFC 280 press conference ahead of the #UFCLondon weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. https://t.co/W9UIGadZey

The UFC 280 presser, however, will only feature one half of the main event. 'do Bronx' will be the only one attending the event. The Brazilian's opponent Makhachev will not be attending the event due to undisclosed reasons.

The Russian has opened as a -255 favorite betting favorite over the +255 underdog Oliveira.

A bantamweight bout between 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and former champion Petr Yan has also been confirmed to be part of UFC 280. Former champion Yan has opened up as a -500 favorite over the +375 underdog O'Malley.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Arena, the venue for UFC 280

Etihad Arena is the Middle East's largest indoor multi-purpose venue for entertainment and sports. The venue, which has a capacity of eighteen-thousand people, opened in January 2021.

Located on the Yas Bay on Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi, the indoor complex was built by the HOK group with the assistance of Pascal+Walton.

Etihad Arena boasts 3565 square meters of venue space and 35,000 square meters of waterfront development space. The venue is also the winner of the 2018 Sustainable Building Design of the year award at the MENA Green Building Awards.

The naming rights to the property are owned by Etihad Airways. In the past, the venue has hosted multiple entertainment and sporting events. One of the UFC's most successful events in the recent past, UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2, was held in the very same arena.

The indoor arena has hosted popular comedians like Russell Peters and has been the venue for Disney on Ice shows. Two pre-season NBA games will also be hosted at the Etihad this October.

More: The Bucks and Hawks will compete in two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the NBA announced.More: theathletic.com/news/bucks-haw… The Bucks and Hawks will compete in two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, the NBA announced.More: theathletic.com/news/bucks-haw… https://t.co/8bbBHAu3r6

