"Please no one get injured" - Fans drool over insanely stacked UFC 280 card after recent fight announcement

UFC 280 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked pay-per-view events of the year.
Charles Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature a championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.
High-profile matchups such as Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady, and Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot are part of the card as well. These fights will make up the event's main card. The preliminary card matchups haven't been announced yet, and it's reasonable to assume that they will only make the card even more exciting.
Needless to say, MMA Twitter was hyped after the announcements were made. Check out some of the best reactions from fans on social media.
Fans react to the insanely stacked UFC 280 event
If things go according to plan, UFC 280 could go down as one of the best cards of the year. That being the case, Twitter user @Schnickl3 believes it's the perfect event to have friends over and enjoy the action together.
Another user, who goes by the handle @jorgeecastr00, thinks the event is a pallette cleanser for cards that have disappointed in the past.
But of course, there's no actual guarantee that a fight will take place even if it has already been announced. A variety of issues, including injuries, weight cuts, and even traveling problems have prevented fights from materializing in the past.
Twitter users @Sebas_142301 and @YE_YUHHH are hoping none of the announced matchups are affected by these problems.
There are also those who pointed out that the card is "actually" worth the price that the UFC charges. For all the complaints of pay-per-view (PPV) price inflation, users @4id4n_Mc and @Metalchondria agree that purchasing the PPV would be money well spent.
Twitter user @saiyamsethi5 also pointed out that each announced fight could headline an event by itself. For that reason, he's ecstatic that all of the announced fights are set to take place on just one card.
Several fans online are already hailing UFC 280 as one of the most remarkable cards, not only of the year, but possibly in recent history. Users @bullishcovers, @Russell90744027, @LJ1872_, and @RussellJaffeETC are all excited for the October 22 event.