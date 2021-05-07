What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (May 8, 2021)?

UFC Vegas 26 is all set to go down at the UFC Apex this Saturday. The main event of the card will feature veteran UFC strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson compete in a fight booked on short notice.

TJ Dillashaw had to pull out of what would have been his comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen after two years away from the Octagon. Sandhagen then turned down a short-notice fight against Pedro Munhoz was removed from the main event of the card.

Instead, Rodriguez and Waterson were booked to fight in a flyweight bout to make it easier for them to make weight, even though both are natural strawweights.

UFC Vegas 26 also lost one half of its co-main event when Diego Sanchez was let go by the promotion. Alex Morono stepped in to fight Sanchez's scheduled opponent, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, in a welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson - Timings

The following are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson or UFC Vegas 26 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The date and timings of the event will differ according to the viewer’s regional time zone.

USA

In the United States, the preliminary card of the night will start at 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT, followed by the main card, which will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The prelims will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ while the main card will be carried by ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ simultaneously.

UK

The UFC Vegas 26 preliminary card begins on Saturday at 10 PM BST in the United Kingdom. However, by the time the main card rolls in, it will already be Sunday. The main card of the night starts at 1 AM BST. Viewers can stream the event on BT Sport 1 as well as on BT Sport's app and website.

India

Indian viewers can watch the card live on Sunday. The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 26 commences at 2:30 AM IST on early Sunday morning, followed by the main card at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website.

