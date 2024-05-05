What weight class is Khabib Nurmagomedov? Here’s the division in which ‘The Eagle’ reigned supreme until retirement

Of all the fighters to be considered in the 'GOAT' conversation, Khabib Nurmagomedov has had the most interesting career. As the only fighter to retire as an undefeated champion with a major promotion, 'The Eagle' left a lot to be desired when he retired but still left a lasting impact on MMA in his 29-fight career.

As arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history, Nurmagomedov became a champion in 2018 when he beat short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. The Dagestani would hold the belt until he vacated the title following his retirement in 2020 after he announced he would no longer fight without his deceased father.

What weight class is Khabib Nurmagomedov?

In modern MMA, the lightweight division is often considered the best and most competitive weight class in the sport. Of the 12 undisputed UFC lightweight champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov unanimously reigns supreme as the greatest 155-pound fighter to step foot in the cage.

Nurmagomedov unconventionally became the champion but was already considered by many to be the best lightweight in the world. Originally scheduled to face Tony Ferguson for the vacant title left behind by Conor McGregor at UFC 299, Nurmagomedov would receive an opponent change during fight week after 'El Cucuy' suffered a freak injury. Featherweight champion Max Holloway would step up on short notice but get removed from the event by the athletic commission and replaced the day before the event by Al Iaquinta.

How Nurmagomedov won the belt is the least memorable chapter in his career as a champion but the final three fights of his career would permanently cement his legacy. In his first title defense, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in what still stands as the biggest UFC event of all time.

The Russian would, unfortunately, retire in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje at just 32 years old. The fighter's father and head coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, suffered from COVID-19, which ultimately caused his untimely death.