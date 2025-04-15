When Alexander Volkanovski’s gift sparked surprise confession from Joe Rogan about moving to Australia

Nearly five years ago, Joe Rogan expressed his desire to live in Australia to Alexander Volkanovski. The 57-year-old has been involved with the UFC since its early days and is now one of the promotion's most prominent voices.

In a past episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Volkanovski appeared as a guest on the show and discussed a variety of topics with Rogan. Since 'The Great' is Australia, he gifted Rogan a kangaroo hat. After trying it on, the UFC commentator made his confession and said:

"If I would didn't live in North America, Australia's the world I'd live in. I love it there. I don't go there very much because the f***ing flight's too long."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (31:51):

Volkanovski made his UFC debut in 2016 and remained undefeated in the featherweight division until he faced Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February 2024. The Georgian-Spaniard dethroned Volkanovski via knockout and became the new UFC featherweight champion. Topuria had promised to rematch with 'The Great.' However, earlier this year, he vacated his strap in pursuit of the lightweight gold.

Former rival praises Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 314 win

Last weekend, Alexander Volkanovski seized the opportunity to reclaim the UFC featherweight title at UFC 314. He faced Diego Lopes for the vacant strap in the 145-pound weight class, and after a hard-fought battle of five rounds, Volkanovski emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

The Australian fighter was on a two-fight losing skid before UFC 314. However, Volkanovski's victory caught widespread attention and even garnered a reaction from his former rival, Islam Makhachev, who praised 'The Great' for his performance:

"Congrats @alexvolkanovski great comeback! Real champ in sport and life 🏆"

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

Volkanovski promptly acknowledged the UFC lightweight champion's comments and expressed his gratitude to the Dagestani fighter.

"Thank you brother 🙌🏼"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comment below:

