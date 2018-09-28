When and Where to watch UFC 229

UFC 229

UFC 229 is an event that will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area.

The show is being built around a match between current UFC Lightweight Champion and undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Irish legend and Former Lightweight Champion Connor McGregor.

Other major matches that will be taking pace at the event include Tony Fergusson vs Anthony Pettis and Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov

Below you will find the current match card for UFC 229 2018 along with where to watch UFC 229 2018, and other details about UFC 229 live stream information:

UFC 229 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Day and Date: Saturday, October 6th 2018.

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Main show), 6:15 p.m ET (Pre- show)

The current card for UFC 229 2018 includes:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor - UFC lightweight championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis - Lightweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov - Heavyweight

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga - Flyweight

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes - Light heavyweight

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig - Women's strawweight

Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez - Bantamweight

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya - Women's bantamweight

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin - Welterweight

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz - Lightweight

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick - Lightweight

Where to watch UFC 229 2018:

The show will be aired live on pay-per-view, where as the pre-show can be seen on FX and Fight pass.

How and Where to watch UFC 229 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Sunday, 7th October 2018.

Start time: UFC 229 begins at 8:00 AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.