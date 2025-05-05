When Belal Muhammad opened up about "embarrassing" training session with Khabib Nurmagomedov: "He's like ordering coffee"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad candidly shared his experience of training with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the gym shortly after his title fight against Leon Edwards. Muhammad has been able to elevate his career to the next level in recent years, and credits part of his success to training with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team.

Nurmagomedov is regarded as the most dominant wrestlers in MMA history. Although he never competed outside the lightweight division in the UFC, many of his teammates have acknowledged his ability to outperform training partners who are significantly bigger than him.

In an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in September 2024, Muhammad discussed an "embarrassing" experience of training with Nurmagomedov, stating:

"Whatever you go with him, it's just, kind of like, embarrassing! Not even like humbling, because he just kills you. And, it's to the point where he's on top of me and about to give me a Kimura, and he's like ordering coffee to his boy outside the cage. And, I'm looking at it myself, like, 'Bro, I'm going to be fighting for the title soon and this guy is ordering drinks.'"

He added:

"It keeps me in a mindset that I still have a lot to learn, right? And then, after that Khabib will be like, 'Get in the cage with him.'"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Muhammad's dominant title-winning performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 showcased the positive impact of training alongside Nurmagomedov's team on his abilities.

The 36-year-old has developed a close personal relationship with the Dagestani fighter and his associates, which has complicated the title picture in both the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has expressed interest in pursuing the welterweight title. However, reports indicate that he will only move up to welterweight if Muhammad loses to Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defence scheduled for UFC 315 on May 10.

As a result, the name of Makhachev's next lightweight challenger has not yet been announced.

Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title to pursue the lightweight belt, recently confirmed that he will fight at UFC 317 on June 28. However, it remains unclear whether he will face Makhachev or another opponent, or if the 155-pound title will be on the line.

