When Brock Lesnar labeled Ronda Rousey "a man amongst women" and made bold claims about 'Rowdy's' success in MMA: "Super athlete in a weak division"

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are arguably two of the biggest names to ever compete in the UFC. Coincidentally, both individuals were also a part of the WWE.

Lesnar made an appearance on ESPN SportsCenter in 2015, where he was asked to share his thoughts on Rousey. Although the 47-year-old praised her talent and work inside the octagon, he believed that the talent pool in the UFC's women's divisions was shallow.

"I think she's a super athlete in a weak division. I really do. I think she is a man amongst women in the women's division and I take my hat off to her. She's doing an excellent job at what she's doing. I don't know how she's juggling everything... I'm not taking any talent away from her at all but I think she's just a super beast, super freak in the women's division."

Check out Brock Lesnar's comments below:

Rousey competed a total of eight times in the UFC and got her hand raised in six of those encounters. Her promotional run included victories over names like Miesha tate, Sara McMann and Cat Zingano.

How did Brock Lesnar do in the UFC?

After just one fight as a professional MMA fighter, Brock Lesnar joined hands with the UFC. The South Dakota made his promotional debut at UFC 81 in Feburary 2008. He ended up losing against Frank Mir via first-round submission.

Lesnar bounced back from the loss and went on to build a four-fight win streak, out of which three were UFC title fights. He defeated the likes of Mir, Randy Couture and Shane Carwin during his stint in the promotion.

Lesnar then suffered back-to-back losses against Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem and took a hiatus from fighting. The 47-year-old returned in July 2016 and took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200. Lesnar originally won the fight via unanimous decision but the result was later changed to a no-contest because of him testing positive for a banned substance. Lesnar has not competed in the octagon since then.

