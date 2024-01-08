When a Charles Oliveira fight was endangered by a rule-violating female fan [VIDEO]

A rule-violating fan once endangered an ongoing Charles Oliveira fight.

Back in May 2022, Oliveira took on Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. In what would've been his second title defense, the Brazilian was stripped of the title for narrowly missing weight. Only Gaethje was eligible to win the lightweight championship on the night, and 'do Bronx' secured an impressive first-round submission victory, leaving the belt vacant.

While Oliveira's submission victory was the highlight of the night, a fan almost endangered the fight. In a video that went viral on social media, a fan was seen jumping over the fence and attempting to break into the octagon.

However, a security guard standing outside the cage intervened. Take a look at the video below:

Expand Tweet

Following his fight against Gaethje, Oliveira took on Islam Makhachev a few months later for the vacant UFC lightweight championship and ended up losing the bout via a second-round submission.

Since then, Oliveira has competed just once inside the octagon and was last seen in action against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, where he secured a first-round TKO victory.

Who is Charles Oliveira fighting next?

Following his victory over Beniel Dariush, Charles Oliveira was booked for a highly anticipated rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. However, he had to pull out of the fight because of an injury and was replaced by Alexander Volkanovski on short notice.

While many expected Oliveira's next fight to be against Makhachev, the Brazilian is now set to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The bout will serve as the No.1 contender's fight at the promotion's historic event on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC CEO Dana White recently broke the news online, saying:

"For UFC 300, No.1-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira is taking on No.4-ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a No.1 contender fight. Oliveira was supposed to fight the champ Islam Makhachev but Islam is still recovering from an injury. Tsarukyan is coming off a vicious knockout of Beniel Dariush. The winner will face Islam when he returns this summer."

Expand Tweet