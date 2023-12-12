When Colby Covington's actions with heavyweight legend's wife earned him a stone-cold warning - "I'm like the FBI"

It's no secret that Colby Covington is among the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and rarely holds back from voicing his unfiltered opinions. While most of his insults are usually reserved for fellow welterweights, Covington once crossed former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic by hurling insults at his wife.

In 2019, Covington got into a verbal altercation with Miocic's manager during a UFC event after the manager heard 'Chaos' shouting at the heavyweight contender's wife. Whatever Covington said was bad enough for the manager to get involved and refuse to repeat the words in front of Miocic.

In an interview on TalkRadio 77 WABC, as reported by The MacLife, Stipe Miocic opened up about the incident and stated that he'd love to address the issue with Colby Covington in person. He said:

"So my wife was walking to the cage, and I guess he was saying something to her, and my manager, being the man he is, told him to shut the f**k up. To this day, my manager will not tell me what he said, so I’m going to find out. I’m very good, I’m like the FBI. I will find out what he said, and I’m just gonna go up to him and talk to him about it."

Expand Tweet

Dan Hardy on the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296

Dan Hardy fully expects Leon Edwards to defend his belt come Saturday. However, the former UFC star also believes that Colby Covington will dominate the Englishman in the opening rounds thanks to his wrestling prowess.

Edwards and Covington are set to throw down in a welterweight title fight at UFC 296 this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While 'Rocky' will head into the fight after defending the 170-pound strap against Kamaru Usman earlier this year, Covington will make his first walk to the octagon since March 2022.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hardy shared his predictions for the fight and said:

"I think Leon's going to do it, I think he'll defend his belt. It wouldn't surpised me if he loses the first two rounds. If he spends the first two rounds hand-fighting, clinch-fighting, and getting himself off the fence, eventually, he'll start to land those short elbows and knees, which will start to slow Colby down and make him hesitant to close the range."

Catch Dan Hardy's comments below (32:05):