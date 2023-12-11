UFC to host mega press conference ahead of UFC 296, Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and other big stars to attend

UFC Seasonal Press Conferences are reportedly back and it will take place this Friday just before the last PPV event of the year.

The Season Press Conference will see all the title fights from the January-March 2024 PPVs appear for the press conference. The last time such an event was on April 12, 2019. The big names for this year's press conference were revealed by ESPN's MMA journalist Marc Raimondi on X. Here's a list of the fighters that will be present for the event:

Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis

Mayra Bueno Silva

Raquel Pennington

Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria

Sean O'Malley

Chito Vera

The press conference will take place on Friday, December 15, ahead of UFC 296. More details of the press conference, such as time, have not yet been revealed. The event is taking place at the end of the year to prepare fans and fighters alike for 2024, which has several title fights in the first quarter of the year itself. The champions and challengers will look to sell their fights to the fans.

None of the fighters from the UFC 296 card will be there for the seasonal press conference.

Donald Trump wished Colby Covington ahead of his UFC 296 main event

Colby Covington is a very vocal Donald Trump supporter, and the UFC fighter recently went golfing with the former United States President. Covington is returning to the octagon after close to two years away from it in what is one of the biggest fights of his career, with the welterweight title on the line. Ahead of his fight, Trump wished him well and took a subtle dig at him:

"At Trump International, it is an honor to have him but it's gonna be a great fight and I'll be there. I'll be there with Dana White and we will make our walk. But, I think you're gonna do great champ. He's a much better fighter than a golfer, I can tell you that."

Colby Covington is looking to become a champion at the third time of asking. He previously challenged for the title twice and lost to the former champion Kamaru Usman. This time around, he will face the man who beat Usman twice, Leon Edwards. In a separate interview, Covington even stated that no one would beat him in front of Donald Trump.

