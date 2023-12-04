“We will make our walk” - Former President Donald Trump promises to attend UFC 296 in support of Colby Covington

For the second UFC pay-per-view event in a row, former United States president Donald Trump will be in attendance.

In a video interview released on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel, UFC welterweight Colby Covington spent time golfing with Trump in Florida before the businessman told his friend that he would be in attendance for his next fight. Trump and Covington have been avid supporters of each other for a long time, dating back to the former's term as president.

In the video from ESPN, Donald Trump told Colby Covington:

"It's gonna be a great fight and I'll be there. I'll be there with Dana White. We will make our walk. But I think you're gonna do great champ."

The two then shook hands before Trump told the media that Covington is a 'better fighter than he is a golfer.'

As the first US president to attend a UFC fight live, Trump is also a known companion of Dana White. The UFC president has made his appreciation for Trump known, as White has often said that Trump's belief in the company was instrumental in its success.

After Covington's win over Tyron Woodley in 2020, the then-president called the welterweight live on TV to congratulate him on his victory. On the call, Covington said:

"[Tyron Woodley] is a strong guy [and a] former champion but it didn't matter who was in there Mr. President. After getting to see you I don't care if it was Superman in there I was beating anybody."

Trump made a memorable walk to the octagon during the main card of UFC 295, and the former president will likely similarly arrive in the T-Mobile Arena.

How has Donald Trump impacted the UFC?

Not only is Donald Trump a personal friend of Dana White, but the powerful businessman and politician is also a huge MMA fan.

On the broadcast of UFC 295, Jon Anik called Trump 'one of the bigger martial arts fans I know.'

In the early days of the UFC, when US politician John McCain called MMA 'human cock fighting,' Trump was one of the few major entities who supported the promotion. Two of the earliest UFC events were held on Trump's properties, helping the sport in its darkest days.

Since the beginning of the UFC's rise, White has continuously shouted out Trump for assisting the company to the top of the sports world. As the sport continues to evolve, Trump continues to provide support.